224242
Vernon  

Power of Music tribute concert to support Community Dental Access Centre

The power of music

- | Story: 462407

The power of music will help those without health insurance get the dental care they need.

Dental care can be expensive, and the Community Dental Access Centre event 'The Power of Music' will help raise funds to support the centre's work.

After cancellations during the pandemic and due to venue flooding, the fundraiser returns Feb. 16.

It will feature Betty Anne Northup and Marty Edwards, backed by the nine-piece Crossfire Rhythm & Horns.

The performance is a salute to the music of Tom Jones, Peggy Lee, Englebert, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Bublé and more.

The Power of Music will be held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are $35 and are available in person at the Ticket Seller Box Office, by phone at 250-549-7469, or online at TicketSeller.ca.

There will also be a silent auction featuring art, goods and services from local businesses and artisans.

The Community Dental Access Centre is the North Okanagan’s only non-profit, low-cost dental clinic.

Its volunteer staff provide discounted dental services to low-income individuals and families.

The clinic's motto is Create a Smile, Change a Life.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


227287


Real Estate
4967512
3854 Gordon Drive #291
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$370,000
more details
207770


Send us your News Tips!


228024


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


227270


TheTango.net
Funny animals

Funny animals

Galleries | January 01, 2024

Dame Judi Dench still fears getting sacked

Showbiz | January 01, 2024

Red light, green light

Must Watch | January 01, 2024

Costco pep talk

Must Watch | January 01, 2024

Daily Dose- January 1, 2024

Daily Dose | January 01, 2024


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada