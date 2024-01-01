Power of Music tribute concert to support Community Dental Access Centre

Photo: Community Dental Access Centre

The power of music will help those without health insurance get the dental care they need.

Dental care can be expensive, and the Community Dental Access Centre event 'The Power of Music' will help raise funds to support the centre's work.

After cancellations during the pandemic and due to venue flooding, the fundraiser returns Feb. 16.

It will feature Betty Anne Northup and Marty Edwards, backed by the nine-piece Crossfire Rhythm & Horns.

The performance is a salute to the music of Tom Jones, Peggy Lee, Englebert, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Bublé and more.



The Power of Music will be held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are $35 and are available in person at the Ticket Seller Box Office, by phone at 250-549-7469, or online at TicketSeller.ca.

There will also be a silent auction featuring art, goods and services from local businesses and artisans.



The Community Dental Access Centre is the North Okanagan’s only non-profit, low-cost dental clinic.

Its volunteer staff provide discounted dental services to low-income individuals and families.

The clinic's motto is Create a Smile, Change a Life.