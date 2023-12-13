Coldstream dissolves Advisory Planning Commission in wake of provincial housing changes

Photo: Jon Manchester

Coldstream has axed its Advisory Planning Commission.

The council decision comes in light of recent changes in provincial legislation supporting the province’s Homes for People Plan.

Council passed a motion to dissolve the APC with the intention of seeking public input on planning matters through open houses, public hearings and other forms of community engagement, the district says.

This would happen during Coldstream's Official Community Plan review process throughout 2024 and 2025.

"Council thanks current members and recent applicants for their service and interest in the community, and looks forward to seeing and hearing from them at future public input opportunities," the district said following the decision at Monday's council meeting.