Nigerian's visit to Canada turned into permanent residency after he was stuck during pandemic

Photo: RNIP

Folu Oloyede had always dreamed of visiting Canada.

Now, he lives here and is an early childhood education assistant at Maven Lane in Vernon.

Oloyede came to the North Okanagan by way of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program.

When his sister invited him to Lethbridge to meet his new nephew, it was an easy decision for the Nigerian to make. What Folu didn’t imagine is how quickly his life would change.

He booked a round-trip flight, and told his family he'd see them in a few months.

More than three years passed before he finally saw them again and they were reunited in Canada.

“It’s a total coincidence that I’m here,” Folu says. “The plan was to meet my nephew, spend a few months in Canada and go back home to my four-year-old son and my wife.”

His return flight was scheduled for April 2020. But, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights were cancelled, borders were closed.

“I was stuck, and all I had was a visitor’s permit. I couldn’t work, and I couldn’t bear not being with my family,” Folu says.

Thankfully, he was able to stay with his sister during the lockdown.

By June, travellers stuck in Canada could apply for a closed work permit without having to leave the country.

Folu went online and soon found a Nigerian family in Fort McMurray looking for someone to take care of their two-year-old and put their seven-year-old through online schooling. As a high school biology and chemistry teacher, Folu was a great fit.

“I was travelling back and forth between Lethbridge and Fort McMurray for about a year, and then my sister’s husband got a job at the university in Kelowna,” Folu says.

He signed up for the then-new RNIP immigration path to permanent residency for skilled professionals. The North Okanagan is one of 11 regions in Canada to participate.

In September 2021 he connected with Maven Lane.

“I assumed it was just going to be another work permit. I had no idea that the program would be a fast track to permanent residency,” says Folu. “I thought it would be another four years before I could bring my family to Canada.”

Then, on Dec. 6, 2022, nearly three years after getting stuck in Canada, he became a permanent resident. Four days later, his wife and son arrived in Vancouver.

“When my wife and son came here, my whole outlook on life changed. I felt whole again,” he says.

Folu says he’s found his calling at Maven Lane.

“I’ve found my niche in being part of the development of children, shaping and moulding them and being a big part of their everyday lives. This isn’t something I’m doing to survive, it’s my purpose,” says Folu. “It’s so rewarding when you see the light in their faces and they come to give you a hug first thing in the morning. I look forward to seeing them every day.”