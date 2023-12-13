Over 100 customers left without power after SUV hit transformer

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Residents of Vernon's Centennial Drive area were left without power for hours Tuesday after an SUV smashed into a transformer box.

As many as 122 customers were left in the dark after the Tuesday afternoon crash.

A spokesperson with BC Hydro says the damage to the equipment was so substantial, a second crew had to be called in to help with the repair.

“We didn’t have to replace the whole unit, but there was significant damage to the concrete pad around it, and that’s what contributed to the delay,” said Hydro.

Jean Collier, who lives in one of the condos affected by the blackout was forced to retire at 5:30 p.m.

“Once the light goes out, and you have no electricity, you have no power for your tablet … I just went to bed,” she said.

She laughs when she says woke up at 2 a.m. and her mind started racing – “Who am I going to be able to bum breakfast off of this morning, and what about all the people who won’t be able to get out of the parking garage because it has an electric door?” she thought.

Hydro crews were still working until well into the early morning hours.

BC Hydro public affairs coordinator Dave Cooper says it took crews 13 hours to restore power to the area.

"They were working there until after 3 a.m.," he said.

As soon as the lights turned on, Collier set about making some homemade butternut squash soup before going back to bed.

The crash sent the driver and lone occupant to hospital with undetermined injuries.