All Saints’ Anglican's Festive Feast returns this weekend

Photo: All Saints? Anglican Church

The Festive Feast returns to Vernon's All Saints’ Anglican Church – and you're invited.

"Are you looking for a little, friendly boost this Christmas season? It matters not whether you are young, old or in-between, everyone in need is invited," say organizers.

The ninth annual event takes place this Saturday, at the church hall (27th Street and 32nd Avenue).

Doors open at 11 a.m., and festivities run until 12:30 p.m.

Magician Leif David will go from table to table performing mind-bending tricks, while Jim Leonard will conjure up music on his keyboard.

Turkey dinner and dessert will be served at tables decorated with artwork by students from Beairsto and St. James schools.

Attendees will be served by volunteers from the Saturday street lunch program.

And Santa's helpers will be sending everyone away with a large bag of gifts.

Children are welcome, and the event is free to all.

Buy-Low Foods, Silver Star Mountain Resort, Davison Orchards, Butcher Boys and Mediterranean Market contributed to the meal.