BC SPCA announces new role in Vernon despite closure of shelter

The BC SPCA is hiring in Vernon despite closing its local facility permanently last month.

The SPCA closed the building in November due to structural issues.

Senior director of community animal centres Adrienne McBride says the new position is part of the shift in how animals will be supported in Vernon.

“Instead of having animals come to a brick and mortar facility, we are going to have a community services co-ordinator be out in the community providing support to animals and pet owners,” says McBride.

At the time of the closure announcement, the SPCA said it remains committed to providing care to animals in the community.

Services like the animal food bank and work with the Regional District of North Okanagan are still running, but it’s co-ordinated through Salmon Arm and Kelowna SPCA locations. McBride says that’s not a long-term solution, however, which is why the organization is looking to hire for the Vernon position.

“We're still practising and learning the needs of the community when we don't have a physical shelter,” said McBride. “But eventually, that service will be more seamless because we'll have this individual working in Vernon.”

The position will work closely with community members and other social service agencies in the area, she says.

Advertised as a six-month position, McBride says the role is temporary because it’s a brand new position still being figured out. The SPCA intends the position to be permanent, but it “made sense” to run it as temporary while it's being piloted and still evolving.

“We're really excited about this position and the opportunity for change and influence that it has in Vernon and in the Okanagan,” said McBride.

Find the full job posting here.