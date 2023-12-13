Without a home, Vernon Legion could close forever

Photo: Legion Branch 25

With no home to call its own, Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion branch will have some difficult decisions to make in the new year.

Treasurer Sandra Patterson says one of the first orders of business for the executive will be to decide if they’ll close their doors for good.

“That will definitely be one of the things we will have to decide in January,” says Patterson.

Legion Branch 25 was forced to move last March from the space it had been renting in the Eagles Hall, when the owners decided to sell the building.

Since then, Legion members have still been meeting and were able to pull off the annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign despite having their equipment stored in various locations.

They used Patterson’s business in the Polson Place Mall as a central location.

She says finding a new home has been next to impossible.

“We used to pay $350 a month rent at the Eagles Hall,” she says. “And we used to hold dinners once a month to cover the extras.”

Rental spaces the Legion has explored range anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000, not including utilities or internet.

Gaming money and poppy funds come with strict spending criteria and can’t be used for rent.

The local Legion’s only source of revenue generation with no strings attached is renting out its Gardom Lake cabin. The cabin can only be rented 21 weeks a year and is only available to Legion members, however.

Total income from the cabin rental is $8,500 a year, leaving Branch 25 with little operating money and even fewer options.

Patterson has seen Legions in other locations close because of declining memberships and lack of volunteers.

She believes it’s time for the younger generation to step up.

“A veteran isn’t just a 94 year old. There are veterans who were active in Afghanistan … we need to keep the memory going of these people who stand for us and do things that many of us can’t or won’t do.”

There is one possible rental that may or may not be available for Jan 1, and Patterson says the executive will have some big decisions heading into 2024.