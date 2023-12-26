North Okanagan Pipes and Drums' Burns Night Dinner coming up

Photo: North Okanagan Pipes and Drums

Calling all appreciators of Scotland's cultural legacy.

The North Okanagan Pipes and Drums' Burns Night Dinner will be taking place on Jan. 20.

The event is in collaboration with the Aviemore Highland Dancers and Scottish Country Dancers.

Taking place at the Schubert Centre, doors open at 5 p.m. with haggis served at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through Pipe Major Don MacLeod at 250-260-1001.

“This celebration of Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns promises a unique blend of Scottish heritage and contemporary entertainment,” the group says.

“Attendees can expect a festive atmosphere, highlighted by the stirring sounds of bagpipes, charming dance performances, and a communal spirit that embodies the warmth of the Scottish tradition.”

The North Okanagn Pipes and Drums was founded in 2012.

The group is based in Vernon but has members from Armstrong, BX, Coldstream and Kelowna.

Members wear the “Ancient MacBeth” tartan, worn by the former Kildonan Pip Band to honour Vernon’s pipe band history.