Changes coming to secondary suite regulations in Vernon

Secondary suite rules in Vernon are changing to align with new provincial legislation and better match the city's housing action plan.

Council on Monday endorsed in principle amendments to secondary suites and accessory dwellings. The move is also meant to streamline and encourage them as rental housing.

“Amendments lessen the current restrictions on size, form and siting and enable the development of more habitable space, while maintaining standards of liveability on individual sites and between properties in residential neighbourhoods,” reads a city report.

Currently, the city's definition of secondary suites includes suites enclosed within single detached homes and semi-detached homes, as well as within detached secondary buildings.

Administration proposes that the city align with provincial terminology and now refer to suites within detached secondary buildings as accessory dwellings.

Changes to the bylaw include increasing the net size of accessory dwellings. New rules would allow the floor area of any accessory dwelling to be up to 100 square metres, excluding garages and basements.

Secondary building lot coverage will remain 14 per cent of the primary dwelling but be increased to a maximum of 100 square metres from 90, unless the secondary dwelling has an accessory dwelling, in which case the maximum allowed would be up to 150 square metres.

Secondary buildings with an accessory dwelling could be up to seven metres high and could be built between the primary building and the front yard.

Read the full report with a breakdown of the changes here.

Council approved the amendments in principle, and administration will prepare a bylaw for first and second reading with a proposed schedule for public hearing to present to council on Jan. 8.