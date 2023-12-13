Residents in East Hill worry about deer with plastic mesh around neck; Conservation Service will monitor

Photo: Kathleen Benz

A mule deer doe with something wrapped around her neck has captured the attention and sympathy of a number of Vernon residents.

Kathleen Benz tells Castanet the deer has been wandering around her East Hill neighbourhood for months.

“It's been spotted several times over the past couple months and appears to have wire, and in some spots embedded, around her neck,” Benz says.

She and several people have tried different avenues to get the deer help, but all have been unsuccessful.

David Karn with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says local conservation officers are aware of the animal’s predicament.

Karn confirms the Conservation Officer Service has received reports and its current plan is to monitor the doe instead of trying to capture it.

“It appears that the material is plastic garden trellis mesh netting that is not affecting the animal's ability to move and feed normally,” Karn says.

COs believe the animal is capable of eventually removing the plastic netting on its own, but can always reassess the situation if conditions change for the deer.