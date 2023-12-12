Single vehicle crash sends one to hospital

Photo: Tracey Prediger One taken to hospital--injuries unknown

Police, fire and ambulance were called to Centennial Drive earlier Tuesday afternoon after reports of a single vehicle crash.

When crews arrived, they found a black Jeep had veered off the road and hit a hydro box.

The driver was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Road conditions at the time were bare and dry.

The area was cordoned off by first responders, and Centennial Drive was reduced to one lane of traffic while crews awaited the arrival of BC Hydro.

No power outages were reported as a result of the collision.