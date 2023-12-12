Families given 'dignity' with Salvation Army program but more help needed

Photo: Contributed

Christmas has always been known as a time of giving, and a representative with Vernon's Salvation Army says the timing couldn’t be better to give to the organization.

Corps Officer Neil Thompson said the Salvation Army has been given a wonderful gift that has the possibility to become even better.

“We have a really exciting corporate donor who is matching up to $50,000 locally for new or increased donors,” Thompson said.

The number of families needing food bank assistance this year has grown by 37 per cent across the country. The same holds true in Vernon, although Thompson said the organization experienced a local spike a year earlier and the number of families needing help is now holding steady at 1,100.

“While the number is high, we see the stability in numbers as a positive story since the price of groceries has increased significantly over the same period,” Thompson said.

Dignity is one of Salvation Army's values, and as such, it will be distributing $42,000 in gift cards to allow families to choose their own holiday goodies and the food they'd like to enjoy for Christmas dinner.

Thompson said 506 families will be receiving food gift cards this season.

Parents will also be getting help putting toys under the tree for their children. Tables full of toys, books and games were set up at the Centre of Hope so parents could enjoy a shopping experience free of charge. Close to 350 children and teens will receive gifts as a result of the community's generosity.

Thompson said a growing number of seniors are struggling financially across the country and in Vernon.

A joint venture between the Salvation Army and the local London Drugs will make gifts available to seniors that have registered so they will have at least one gift to open on Christmas Day.

This season’s Christmas Kettle Campaign aims to raise the $650,000 to run the food bank and other Salvation Army community support programs, but fundraising is less than halfway to that goal.

“Although we are still a long way from our goal, we have faith that the citizens of Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby will continue to be [as] generous as they have in years past,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he is also aware many previous donors may struggle to give this year, and said the organization always has room for volunteers with a few hours to ring the Christmas Kettle bells.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made any time of year, online or in person.