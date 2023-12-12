Vernon RCMP seek rightful owner of stolen Grinch

Photo: Facebook/Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Is Cindy-Lou Who missing her green Grinch friend?

Vernon RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of an inflatable Grinch and Max the dog decoration after finding them in a stolen truck.

“It's poetic justice that this Grinch is a victim of his own game and was likely stolen from someone's yard,” police say in a Facebook post.

“Even though he probably should be in jail, we'd love to get rid of this ... unpleasant, ‘Who-hating’ grouch with a wicked temper, sour attitude, depressed judgment, and a heart about two sizes too small. The dog's OK, but they come as a pair.”

RCMP didn't say where the stolen vehicle was located or where the decorations are believed to have been stolen from.

If you believe the holiday decoration is yours, call Const. Danielle Albrecht at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2023-21490 to claim.