Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Police have a parking lot behind crime scene tape on 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Several officers are on the scene in the lot between Dollar Tree and Restore, across 43rd Avenue from W.L. Seaton secondary School.

Attention appears to be focused on a red, older model Honda CRV.

The nature of the incident is not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.