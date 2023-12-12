RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit en route to Vernon over suspected explosive device

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating a suspected explosive device found inside a vehicle.

About 10:30 a.m., police received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the plaza parking lot on the 2700 block of 43rd Avenue.

"The man, who is known to police, was found to be in violation of several conditions and was arrested without incident," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"While dealing with the man, the arresting officer located a suspected explosive device inside the vehicle. Frontline officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the safety of the public, and the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit has been consulted."

Officers have established a safety cordon, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

"Our EDU Team is expected to arrive later today, and the area will remain closed until they are able to examine and safely deal with the item."

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

It is believed that a police scene on 43rd Avenue in Vernon is due to a suspected explosive device.

An employee of one of the businesses in the plaza says staff were told by police there is a "device" in a vehicle behind police tape and that police are "treating it as a potential bomb threat."

"We were cleared out of our building promptly," the employee says.

Vernon RCMP have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

ORIGINAL: 12 p.m.

Police have a parking lot behind crime scene tape on 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Several officers are on the scene in the lot between Dollar Tree and Restore, across 43rd Avenue from W.L. Seaton secondary School.

Attention appears to be focused on a red, older model Honda CRV.

The nature of the incident is not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.