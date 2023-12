Police say Vernon parking lot rendered safe after suspicious device found

Photo: Chelsey Mutter The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit appears to have arrived at a Vernon lot where a suspected explosive device was found earlier Tuesday.

UPDATE: 9:53 p.m.

Police say a Vernon parking lot where a suspected explosive device was found earlier Tuesday has been declared safe — but there’s no word yet on the nature of the item.

The suspicious device was found by police after they received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue.

In a news release Tuesday night, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said officers with the Explosive Disposal Unit have “rendered the area safe,” and police have now left the area.

“We want to thank the public for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation,” Terleski said.

“The incident remains under investigation at this time.”

Castanet has asked police for more information about the incident.

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit appears to have arrived at a Vernon plaza parking lot where a suspected explosive device was found inside a vehicle earlier on Tuesday.

Police have asked the public to avoid the lot, located in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue, while the team investigates the item.

An employee of one of the businesses located at the plaza told Castanet earlier Tuesday they were "cleared out" of the building as Vernon RCMP responded to the incident.

According to Mounties, officers responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the plaza at about 10:30 a.m. They found the suspicious device inside the vehicle shortly afterwards.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating a suspected explosive device found inside a vehicle.

About 10:30 a.m., police received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the plaza parking lot on the 2700 block of 43rd Avenue.

"The man, who is known to police, was found to be in violation of several conditions and was arrested without incident," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"While dealing with the man, the arresting officer located a suspected explosive device inside the vehicle. Frontline officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the safety of the public, and the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit has been consulted."

Officers have established a safety cordon, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

"Our EDU Team is expected to arrive later today, and the area will remain closed until they are able to examine and safely deal with the item."

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

It is believed that a police scene on 43rd Avenue in Vernon is due to a suspected explosive device.

An employee of one of the businesses in the plaza says staff were told by police there is a "device" in a vehicle behind police tape and that police are "treating it as a potential bomb threat."

"We were cleared out of our building promptly," the employee says.

Vernon RCMP have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

ORIGINAL: 12 p.m.

Police have a parking lot behind crime scene tape on 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Several officers are on the scene in the lot between Dollar Tree and Restore, across 43rd Avenue from W.L. Seaton secondary School.

Attention appears to be focused on a red, older model Honda CRV.

The nature of the incident is not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.