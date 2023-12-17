City takes 'step in the right direction' buying used electric boom

Photo: genielift.com

The City of Vernon will soon be the proud new(ish) owner of an electric boom lift.

A motion to purchase a used lift for $45,000 was passed by council Monday, a move Coun. Brian Quiring said was a step in the right direction for the city.

“I think that given the state of the industry, there might be some opportunities to pick up some surplus equipment, so it's good to see that we're exploring these functions.” Quiring said, adding this was one of the first times he'd seen the city purchase something electric, used.

The lift will be coming from an unknown company in Kelowna to be used by the Building Services Department. The report presented to council said the department “frequently resorts to renting an articulating boom lift to address the maintenance and repair needs of City buildings.”

“This results in an annual expenditure of approximately $12,000 on rental units. The reliance on rental units often lead to delays in essential repairs and maintenance, as the department often faces challenges in securing a rental unit on short notice,” reads the report.

Council passed the motion and will pay the $45,000 price with $15,000 from the Provincial Climate Actions Fund, and $30,000 from the 2022 Prior Year Unexpended Uncommitted Balance.

Future life cycle replacements of the Electric Boom would be funded through the Vehicle and Equipment Replacement Reserve.