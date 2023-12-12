Vernon council approves zoning changes for proposed 140-unit residential project

Photo: Bluegreen Architecture Inc.

A proposed new development on Vernon's East Hill passed a hurdle at council on Monday, bringing it one step closer to building 140 – or more – units.

The residential development is being planned for 1607 43rd Avenue and will have two apartment buildings.

Council agreed to change the lots’ zoning from R5 - Four-plex Housing Residential to RH1 - Low-rise Apartment Residential.

Following newly passed legislation from the provincial government, the city is no longer required to hold a public input hearing on the development.

“That move is designed to put an end to the ‘not in my backyard’ campaigns that pressured some local councils to reject housing projects in areas already earmarked for density growth under long-term community planning,” said Coun. Brian Quiring.

City staff originally recommended holding the hearing and capping the number of units allowed at 140.

Quiring made a motion to amend council's support for the project, taking both the hearing component and density cap out, which council passed.

“I'm not in favour of capping it. I think it flies in the face of where we're trying to go with our zoning bylaw,” said Quiring.

“So I would remove that, and let them make the site work with respect to parking and get as many units in there as they could.”