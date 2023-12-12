Spec tax questions at Vernon council; hopes for resort exemptions

Photo: City of Vernon

The speculation tax was once again in the crosshairs at Vernon city council, Monday.

A report from economic development manager John Perrott outlined some “likely” exemptions from the tax.

Perrot said developments such as the Outback Resort, the Strand Lakeside Resort, and parts of Predator Ridge Resort will likely be exempt. it’s not clear if the Vita Apartments will be included in that, he added.

Perrot said staff are still working through what impacts of the tax will look like in Vernon.

The city was recently added the list of communities that will fall under the tex, including Coldstream, Penticton, Salmon Arm, and Kamloops.

Mayor Victor Cumming brought up Vernon’s decision “many, many years ago” to zone tourism areas of the city as resorts.

“So it will be interesting to see how we're able to clarify that with the province for exemptions,” said Cumming.

Coun. Kari Gares suggested getting exemptions in writing form from the province to avoid miscommunication.

“We're trying to read the regulations as they're put out and, at times, they can be somewhat ambiguous at best. So it's left up for interpretation,” said Gares.

“If we interpret it wrong or they interpret it differently, I just don't want to be put on that level where we're telling these particular developments ‘you look like you are exempt’ only to find out that they are not.”

Coun. Kelly Fehr brought up the potential good to come from the speculation tax.

“I don't think anyone on council would disagree that our communities like Predator Ridge would, of course, need to be excluded from this type of tax,” said Fehr.

“But overall, I am looking forward to seeing funds collected through this tax invested into affordable housing projects in our community.”

Cumming said the resale market was affected “basically the day after the announcement.”

Council agreed at its last meeting to have Cumming write a letter to the minister of housing and minister of finance asking for resort communities to be exempt.

The tax was first introduced in 2018 to cities including Kelowna and West-Kelowna. The NDP recently announced the tax would be expanding to other cities, including Vernon.

The 0.5 per cent tax is based on the assessed value of vacant second homes (2 per cent for non-residents of Canada).

It will take effect in January 2025.