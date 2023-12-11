Kathryn Gidluck joins Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has a new face.

Kathryn Gidluck has joined the organization as its new events and promotions co-ordinator.

Gidluck hails from Vancouver, where she previously oversaw operations at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Having managed a team up to 30 team members, she had the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of event execution from her six years at the convention centre.

After moving to the Okanagan three years ago, Gidluck oversaw events at O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country.

You can meet her at the chamber's Christmas Cocktail Party on Thursday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

Gidluck can be contacted at [email protected].