Vernon lawyer faces law society hearing on allegations of misconduct

Photo: North Valley Law

A Vernon lawyer faces a hearing in the spring on allegations he breached the legal profession's code of conduct.

At a pre-hearing conference held Dec. 7, Leonard Marriott of North Valley Law was ordered to take part in a facts and determination hearing in May.

The Law Society of BC tribunal hearing is scheduled for four days, May 6-9 and will be conducted remotely via Zoom.

A December 2022 citation stated Marriott is alleged to have failed to provide a client with the "quality of service expected of a competent lawyer" in the matter of a property transfer and estate matter.

The allegations stem from incidents between May 2019 and September 2020 in which Marriott allegedly failed to disclose the existence of a will and to identify that the deceased had other potential beneficiaries or heirs.

Marriott is in hot water on a number of fronts.

He is the focus of a dispute resolution application to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal, claiming he owes a client $5,000 in the sale of a Coldstream home in 2020.

He allegedly has refused to pay out the full amount of the proceeds from the property sale.

And, in another case, Marriott was cited for accusations he withdrew up to $71,149 in legal fees without a client's consent.

This past year, Marriott also sought a court-approved sale of an Enderby farm property co-owned with his ex-wife to pay off debts to a number of creditors, including the Canada Revenue Agency, to which he owed an estimated $175,000.