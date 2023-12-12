Workshops celebrate diversity, encourage creative expression

Photo: VDICSS

A workshop series starting in the new year will celebrates diversity and creative expression.

The series seeks to nurture that expression by providing a supportive and inclusive environment to connect, engage in meaningful discussion, and access resources.

"We are actively shaping the community we want to see by providing dedicated programming for 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals,” says Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society executive director Amelia Sirianni.

"By providing platforms for education, awareness, and open dialogue, these initiatives work to break down stereotypes and dispel misconceptions, humanizing individuals who have been targets of hate and discrimination."

The workshops offer a diverse range of creative experiences, such as 'Exploring Sites of Oppression through Art' including performance art, dance, spoken word, painting, and drawing.

The focus is on illuminating challenges faced by participants through site-specific creations.

'Poems of our Diversity' will offer the opportunity to share experiences of queer identity while learning the craft to write powerful poems.

The 'Selfie Museum' will include personal and collaborative writing and drawing exercises, coupled with group discussions that will explore gender identity, focusing on the impact of societal expectations on authentic expression.

"With a global increase in movements opposing gender rights, the creation of 2SLGBTQIA+ programming holds pivotal importance in fostering understanding within the larger community," says Sirianni.

"With the workshop series serving as a platform for diverse voices to be heard, the programming actively works to confront prejudices and resist instances of hate. In essence, the objective is a broader cultural shift towards a society that embraces and celebrates diversity."

For more information, or to register, visit https://www.vdicss.org/events or email [email protected].