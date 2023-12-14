Help Santa Paws deliver gifts for pets in need this Christmas

Chelsey Mutter

No pet should be without a present under the tree this holiday season, according to Vernon’s Animal Food Bank.

The organization is expecting to see an increased number of pet owners seeking help this Christmas.

Founder Nicole Frey says the store was serving 20-30 people in the summer, but that’s increased to 30-40 over the fall.

The food bank has teamed up with local pet food store Pet Planet Vernon Square to ensure animals get what they need.

Pet Planet has set up a holiday giving tree where people can donate purchases. Owner Kayli Mosher says she hopes no animals will go without.

“(This is our) fourth year doing this ... we’ve had some really good success,” Mosher said.

“This is our first year teaming up with All Our Family Outreach as well, so it’s just a good way to keep it in our community.”

Hung on a Christmas tree, tags include an animal's name, age, any allergies, and what they could use from 'Santa Paws'.

Mosher says the store has received a number of food donations and is hoping for toy gifts.

While Frey expects the food bank to see increased usage, she says numbers aren’t necessarily indicative of how great community need is.

“We supplement food as often as we can to organizations like All Our Family because they can reach that demographic that we can’t reach,” said Frey.

All Our Family is able to help people living rough, off the grid, who are homeless, etc. Frey says it doesn’t matter which organization is feeding the animals, as long as they’re getting fed.

Frey says donated bags of food could mean a pet is able to stay with its family rather than be surrendered, which can be stressful and traumatic to both the pet and the family.

All donations to the tag campaign will stay in the community.