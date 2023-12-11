Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite to play Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Photo: Peterborough Musicfest

Classic Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite are coming to Vernon in the spring.

The 'New Girl Now' and 'Feel It Again' hitmakers of the 1980s will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 15.

Honeymoon Suite formed in 1981 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The band still has most of its 1980s lineup, headed by frontman Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan

The band’s self-titled debut, released in 1984 featured four charting hits: 'New Girl Now,' 'Burning In Love,' 'Wave Babies,' and 'Stay In the Light'.

Their follow-up, The Big Prize, included 'What Does It Take', which was featured on the soundtrack for the John Cusack film One Crazy Summer.

The song 'Bad Attitude' was also featured in the series finale of Miami Vice.

In 1987, Honeymoon Suite performed the title track for the hit Mel Gibson film Lethal Weapon.

The band has continued to tour and record, with new material as recently as 2017.

Tickets for the Vernon show are $76.50 and are available at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).