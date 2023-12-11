Annual Vernon bird count returns for another year this weekend

Photo: Don Cecile

North Okanagan bird watchers are being called on to take part in the annual Vernon bird count this weekend.

The bird count returns Sunday, Dec. 17.

Vernon has been conducting the winter bird census since 1950, with over 150 species recorded over the years.

Notable high counts include 3,623 Canadian geese, 5,632 mallards, and 1,888 California quail.

"Come join us for a day of fun outdoors counting birds," organizers say.

Each year, volunteers set out to count the wintering birds in our area. A similar count occurs in most major cities around the globe.

Birds spotted within a 12-kilometre radius of the Vernon Performing Arts Centre will be included in the count.

The event is sponsored by the North Okanagan Naturalists Club.

Collected data will be added to the world's largest and longest-lasting wildlife survey, which began in 1900 by volunteers.

All interested people are welcome to participate by joining in the field or counting birds at your own feeder on the 17th. To take part, email coordinator Don Cecile at [email protected].

People wanting to note the birds at their feeders should ensure they’re within the 12 km radius of the performing arts centre.

Make note of the highest total seen at one time for each species that visits the feeder and report findings from Dec. 17 to [email protected].