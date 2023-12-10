Literacy Society needs help, calling for volunteers

Photo: The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan

People wanting to do good this holiday season but don’t have cash to spare can consider giving the gift of time.

The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan is looking for volunteers for its reading together and digital literacy programs. Each program is about a 2 hour per week commitment and includes training.

The society is also expanding the reading together program into more schools and relies exclusively on volunteers to read with children. The program benefits children who are reluctant or reading below grade level.

“It’s a win – win for the child and the volunteer as they each experience the growth in confidence and enjoyment of reading together,” said program coordinator Robyn Thurston.

The digital literacy program provides support to adults being left behind by the evolving digital world. It offers free workshops and one on one coaching by a volunteer. The society says more volunteers are needed to meet growing demand.

“Our volunteers get great satisfaction from helping a struggling digital learner to demystify their devices,” said program coordinator Elizabeth Eckert, the Program Coordinator.

No expertise is required because the program focuses on the basic functions of a cell phone, PC or tablet.

Volunteers are provided and orientation before meeting with learners at the society office or at the Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch.

Application forms and more information can be found on the Society’s website at www.literacysociety.ca or by calling 250-275-3117.