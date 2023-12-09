Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting event to be held in Vernon Sunday

Photo: Pexels

People are being invited to light a candle for a lost loved one Sunday.

The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honour the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who left too soon.

"We encourage others to come join us on Sunday, it is a lovely event right here in Vernon,” said Katie Dahl with the Emily Dahl Foundation, a supporter of Vernon Compassionate Friends.

Believed to be the largest mass candle lighting in the world, the annual event creates a wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone.

The event started in the United States in 1997 as a small internet observance and has since swelled in numbers as word has spread across the world.

Hundreds of formal candle lighting events are held annually, and thousands of informal candle lightings are conducted in homes, as families gather in quiet remembrance of children who have died and will never be forgotten.

The Vernon event will be held at Paddlewheel Park Hall, 7801 Okanagan Landing Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the memorial starting at 6:15 p.m.