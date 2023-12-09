Artisanal market today and Sunday at Vernon's Kal Tire Place

Photo: Darren Handschuh

There are no big box stores at this Christmas market.

Everything is made or produced by the seller at the Sleigh All Day market at Vernon's Kal Tire Place this weekend.

“All of the vendors here are artisanal vendors, which means they have made everything themselves,” said co-organizer Kira Deacon-Macey. “We don't have anyone here that is re-selling.”

The dozens of vendors are selling everything from handmade clothing to food to spirits and everything in between.

Cycling Without Age is also on hand offering 'sleigh' rides around the concourse. Volunteers will take people for spin on electric-assist tri-shaw pedal bike.

“They are doing it by donation and are giving people a little joy ride around the arena,” Deacon-Macey said.

Cycling Without Age takes seniors and people with physical challenges for rides around the city and area parks during the summer.

The man in red is also expected to make an appearance.

Sleigh All Day runs until 8 p.m. this evening and then again 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.