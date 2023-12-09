Up to 10 cm of snow expected to fall in North Okanagan, Shuswap areas

Photo: Richard Frederick/file photo

Snow is coming to the North Okanagan Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson regions, calling for up to 10 cm to fall in some areas beginning around noon.

“A frontal system approaching from the Pacific Ocean will spread snow to the BC interior today,” Environment Canada says.

“Snow, at times heavy, is expected this afternoon near Enderby, Lumby, Salmon Arm, Clearwater, and Barriere. Snow will ease to a few flurries tonight.”

The snowfall warning also covers Vernon and surrounding areas.

Snow is expected across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior today, although only about four cm is expected to fall over the Kelowna area.

High-elevation highways may see up to 10 cm of snow throughout the day.