Engineering design completed for repair of leaking Vernon spray irrigation line

Photo: Google Street View

Engineering design has been completed for the proposed repair of a leaking Vernon spray irrigation line.

The main feeds reclaimed water from the McKay Reservoir to the city's spray irrigation system and had been leaking since may before it was shut down with the end of the irrigation season at the end of September.

All summer, containment pools on Commonage Road were pumped out to prevent spilling into Rose's Pond on the Commonage.

The leak site is beside the Regional Compost Facility, across from the pond, and repairing it was complicated by the pipe being buried five metres below ground due to the raising of Commonage Road years ago.

The pond surface is just one metre below the road surface, making open-cut excavation "extremely challenging" the city was told in August.

Repairs have previously been estimated to cost as much as $3 million.

The project is currently in the request for proposal stage for construction services, a report to council notes.

The RFP closes Dec. 19, and contractor evaluations will take place into January.

Construction is expected to start early in 2024, with completion by the end of March, prior to the annual startup of the spray irrigation system.

The work is also expected to require draining the pond to five metres below road level.