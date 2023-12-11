Test burns to assess effectiveness of Vernon's remote wildfire-sensing network

Photo: SenseNet

Test burns this month will assess the effectiveness of Vernon's SenseNet remote wildfire-sensing equipment.

Twenty remote-sensing devices were mounted on trees near Ellison late last year as part of a pilot project between UBC and SenseNet Technologies of Vancouver.

Test burns will be conducted along Eastside Road Dec. 15, depending on weather.

One-metre piles of brush will be ignited near installed sensors to prove the effectiveness of the system, a report to city council states.

Contractors and firefighters will be on site to ensure safety and monitor the tests.

Representatives from BC Parks, and FP Innovations, a research company working with SenseNet and the BC Wildfire Service, will also be on hand.

Meanwhile, the city is seeking a FireSmart grant of up to $400,000 from the UBCM Community Resiliency Investment Program.

In an update on the city's FireSmart program, cedar hedges are clearly in its sights.

"Multiple complaints" to bylaw staff are noted about fire risk on city-owned boulevards having "driven the need to assess the risk and prepare an informed response."

City crews have already started to mitigate risks around critical infrastructure, the report states.

The city's FireSmart task force will inventory sites, provide a risk assessment, and prepare a mitigation plan including replacement planting, if necessary.

A FireSmart demonstration project is also planned in Polson Park.

It is slated to begin in the next couple of weeks.

Contractors will demonstrate proper limbing, spacing and pruning techniques.