Study to examine renovation, space needs for Vernon RCMP detachment

Photo: Jon Manchester

A contract has been awarded for a space planning and feasibility study of Vernon's RCMP detachment.

The contract is worth $98,848.85, and will assess current conditions and future needs at the building.

Vernon's Civic Complex dates back to the 1960s, and the study will "benchmark against standards and include recommendations for necessary renovations and new construction requirements," a report to city council states.

It will also "investigate options, quantify them and recommend investment and/or upgrades that are required to increase useable space that addresses growth in the ... detachment."

The project will be funded from the city's Fortis BC Legacy Reserve.

There is currently no plan to expand or renovate the building, but a report expected after the study may suggest otherwise.

It's expected that report could be brought before council by next spring or summer.

City hall's 2024 budget includes funding for two new RCMP officers as well as two support staff.