Vernon council to consider rescinding thousands in fines against RV-living couple

Photo: Lee Watkins

Vernon council will consider waiving fines that have been building up for a family living in an RV on a relative's property.

At council's last meeting Coun. Akbal Mund made notice of motion to investigate rescinding approximately $2,800 in fines issued over the past year against Lee and Sondra Watkins.

Mund suggested the move after council moved to align its policies with the Agricultural Land Commission, which allows recreational vehicle secondary suites on ALR land.

Council voted to allow RV living and not to enforce its bylaws on the matter until the necessary changes are made.

The matter stemmed from the Watkins living in an RV on a family farm at 6530 Eagle Rd.

Prior to the change of heart, the city called their situation an "illegal occupation."

Their plight spurred a community petition in support of the Watkins family. The Watkins and supporters noted such living arrangements are a symptom of — and solution to — the ongoing housing crisis across the province.