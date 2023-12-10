City of Vernon introducing six new electric vehicle charging stations

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon is taking another green step by introducing more charging options for electric vehicle users.

The latest move brings the city closer to meeting its climate action goals.

The city will be introducing six new electric vehicle charging ports to the parking lot adjacent to city hall and the Community Services Building, 3400 30th St.

The new Level 2 chargers will replace two older model chargers and will be a part of the Flo network, making it easier for residents and visitors to find a charger for their electric vehicle.

The new chargers were purchased using a CleanBC rebate from the provincial government, which was acquired after installing similar chargers at Civic Memorial Park.

The new chargers are expected to be online by next week.

Until the new chargers are operational, residents are reminded EV chargers are available at Civic Memorial Park, 3033 37th Ave., and behind the BC Transit Bus Exchange, near 31st Street and 31st Avenue.

For complete list of electric vehicle charging stations within the City of Vernon, click here.