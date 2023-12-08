Vernon introducing two-tiered recreation services fees starting Jan. 1

Photo: City of Vernon

Changes in access to Vernon recreation services will arrive in the new year.

As of Jan. 1, a two-tiered user fee and program access structure will begin. Vernon, Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C have signed a fee-for-service agreement, meaning residents will pay reduced fees.

Meanwhile, the city is answering questions on how the system will work.

Why is the city introducing the Vernon Resident Program?

Currently, recreation services for the Greater Vernon area is jointly funded by the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, and RDNO Electoral Areas B and C, through the Greater Vernon Recreation Facilities and Programming Service Agreement.

Starting Jan. 1, the city will be responsible for delivering recreation services. Vernon residents, and residents whose local government participate in a fee-for-service agreement with the city, will receive reduced-cost services and early registration privileges with Vernon Recreation Services.

The city is open to establishing fee-for-service agreements with surrounding communities.

What is the Vernon Resident Program?

The VRP is a two-tiered user fee and program access structure for recreation programs and services, benefitting Vernon residents and residents whose local government participate in a fee-for-service agreement with the City of Vernon.

All users of Vernon Recreation programs and services are required to use this two-tiered user fee and program access structure. Under the new structure, Vernon residents, and residents whose local government participate in a fee-for-service agreement with the City of Vernon, will receive reduced-cost services and early registration privileges with Vernon Recreation Services.

Eligible residents will benefit from a 50 per cent discount on posted admission and rental rates, and a 25 per cent discount on registered programs.

Eligible residents will have priority registration, allowing them to sign up for programs two weeks before non-residents.

Who is eligible for the Vernon Resident Program?

Permanent Vernon residents. (If you are eligible to vote in the Vernon municipal election, you are eligible for the VRP).

Non-Vernon residents whose local government participates in a fee-for-service agreement with the city.

Non-resident property owners, aged 18 or older, with proof of property ownership through a current paid property tax slip and a government-issued ID.

Non-resident individual business owners aged 18 or older, can register if their business is in their individual name, presenting similar documentation as property owners.

Eligible residents are encouraged to pre-register with Vernon Recreation Services before Jan. 1, 2024. However, eligible residents will be able to access recreation services at a discounted rate at any time in the year.

How do I prove my Vernon residency?

Permanent residents of the City of Vernon, 18 years and older, who complete the required documentation and provide proof of residency with a current government issued photo ID or utility bill or tenant agreement, if photo ID does not have current address. Every person 18 years of age and older must provide proof of residency. Dependants under the age of 18, living in the same house, fall under their guardian’s proof of residency.

Non-resident property owners, 18 years and older, who complete required documentation and provide proof of property ownership in the form of current paid property tax slip and current government issued photo ID. If there is more than one individual who is the registered owner of the property, only one individual may register as a non-resident property owner.

Non-resident individual business owners, 18 years and older, whose business is in their individual name, and are not in a corporation name, who complete required documentation and provide proof of property ownership in the form of current paid property tax slip and current government issued photo ID. If there is more than one individual who is the registered owner of the business owner, only one individual may register as a non-resident individual business owner.

Proof of residency must be presented in person at the time of transaction.

Transactions are only available in-person at the Vernon Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place.

Can non-Vernon residents participate in the VRP?

Non-Vernon residents can participate if their local government has a fee-for-service agreement with the City of Vernon.

Alternatively, non-resident households can purchase a VRP access card for $800 a year for family-wide benefits

Will I be required to bring proof of residency every time I use recreation service?

Proof of residency will be required in order to access discounted rates and early program registration; however, residents who qualify for the VRP will only need to validate their residency annually.

An account will be created, or an existing account will be re-validated, to show proof of residency.

Is there an option to validate my residency online?

At this time there is not an option to validate residency online. Proof of residency must be presented in person at the Vernon Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place.

When will non-residents be able to purchase a VRP access card?

VRP Access cards will be available for purchase on January 1, 2024. Purchases will need to be made in person at the Vernon Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place.