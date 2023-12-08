JCI Vernon taking nominations for Good Citizen of the Year

Photo: JCI Vernon

JCI Vernon is once again looking for the city's next good citizen.

Nominations are now open for the Good Citizen of the Year Award.

“We are extremely proud to continue this longstanding tradition,” says incoming chapter president Michael Isobe.

“Vernon has so many wonderful people who volunteer their time and energy, often working quietly behind the scenes. It’s a real joy to surprise someone who might otherwise go unrecognized and let them know that all of Vernon sees them and appreciates the hard work they do.”

Over the next month, JCI will be accepting nominations for the award.

The chosen good citizen will be surprised during the Vernon Winter Carnival and will walk in the parade. A donation in the amount of $500 will also be made to a local charity of the good citizen’s choice, provided by Kidston Helm Ross Lawyers LLP.

Last year’s Good Citizen, Helen Sidney, received an overwhelming number of nominations. Sidney is well known in the community for her walks along Bella Vista Road, tirelessly picking up garbage.

“We really had to hustle to keep up with her in the parade,” said Isobe of walking with the 100-year-old award winner.

JCI Vernon is a group of 19 to 40-year-old leaders and business professionals committed to making a positive change in their community. They offer leadership opportunities, training and a social club for like-minded active citizens.

Nominations for the 2023 good citizen can be emailed to [email protected].

Nominators are asked to include the candidate’s first and last name, and contact details. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 12, 2024.

More details about the local JCI chapter can be found on Facebook.