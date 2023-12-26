How protected are heritage sites in Vernon? It depends

Photo: Caetani Vernon's Caetani House is on the register and protected by both a municipal bylaw and an HRA bylaw.

Some heritage sites are more protected than others in Vernon.

The city has a heritage register identifying nearly 13 pages of designated significant heritage sites. Of those, only about 20 are protected by provincial legislation.

Following the demolition of the Vernon landmark Watson House in early December, some may be wondering just how easy it is to tear down historical buildings.

When asked about protection for heritage sites, a city spokesperson pointed to its protecting heritage properties page.

The Watson House was never owned by the city, said Josh Winquist. It was moved from East Hill to Department of National Defence lands in the mid-1990s.

It was recently demolished due to structural deterioration.

Properties in Vernon with a designation bylaw, either a municipal site or a heritage revitalization agreement, are protected under provincial legislation. Other properties on the heritage register do not have the same protections.

"Inclusion of a property on a community heritage register does not in itself constitute permanent heritage protection and does not create any financial liability for the local government. The register may, however, be used to 'flag' properties for possible future protection."

Winquist says the register is intended to officially list the heritage resources in the community, give notice to properly owners or buyers of heritage factors that may affect development options, and to monitor proposed changes to properties through local government licensing and permit application processes.

The City of Vernon has a number of tools to “encourage” preservation/conservation of old buildings. In the short term, the city can issue temporary heritage protection, which gives legal protection for a limited time.

For long-term protection, a conservation covenant or a heritage revitalization agreement may be negotiated with the owner.

A conservation covenant is a contractual agreement between a residential property owner and local government or heritage organization. It is registered on the land title and may be binding on future property owners. A covenant can apply to natural or manmade resources; it cannot vary siting, use, or density.

A heritage revitalization agreement is a formal voluntary agreement between a property owner and local government. It may allow exceptions and relaxations to use, density, and/or siting regulations.

According to the City of Vernon website, “a heritage alteration permit is required to in order to construct works to the exterior of heritage sites included in the register and governed by a heritage designation bylaw, or a heritage revitalization agreement bylaw and covenant.”

According to Heritage BC, which is linked on Vernon’s Protecting Heritage Properties page, there are differences to a site which is designated versus registered:

Heritage BC says heritage designation is typically reserved for properties that have outstanding merit and are highly representative of a community's history and heritage. While heritage registers can include a wide range of properties exhibiting heritage values.

While the demolition of the Watson House in Vernon may have caused alarm for some, it does not appear as though the home was ever on the city's heritage register.

Winquist points out the register is voluntary and homes can be removed from it.