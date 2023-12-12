Christmas cheer lights up Vernon with return of annual tour

Chelsey Mutter

Across Vernon, 20 homes showcasing illuminating holiday spirit have been certified by Mr. Christmas himself.

No, not Santa Claus – John Christmas.

Yes, that’s his real name.

For the past five holiday seasons, the North Okanagan realtor has created a holiday Light Tour

Christmas handpicks the best light displays in town, giving them props with an official John Christmas Light Tour sign on the front yard.

The idea is to share the holiday spirit by taking the self-guided tour of the city's brightest and best displays. A list of the homes is available on his website.

The tour also has a charity aspect, in partnership with the North Okanagan Neurological Association.

"Certified" homes are guaranteed to have lights on from 7 to 9 p.m. each night, but the tour is designed to bring people to other decorated houses as well.

"I did have to say no to some people. It's not fun choosing each house, but each house is designed and specifically chosen for reasons of bringing you to other houses as well," says Christmas.

Certified homes will feature the Light Tour sign, and sharp-eyed viewers will notice a logo on top of those signs, recognizing companies or organizations that have sponsored NONA for this year's tour.

Christmas expanded to Armstrong and Coldstream this year, which each have five certified homes.

He says this year the tour has really picked up momentum, and it's great to see the community come together.

Christmas says he was inspired to create the tour by memories of driving around and looking at lights with his family and friends when he was younger.

"Not a lot of houses had been decorated (in Vernon), so this was the perfect reason to create a list that people could simplify and then go and view these lights without having to drive around dark neighbourhoods and waste a lot of time," he says.