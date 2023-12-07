Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort answers and issues snow dance challenge

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Perhaps a dance will entice Mother Nature into releasing more of the white stuff.

Snow has been a rare commodity in the B.C. Interior so far this year, so ski hills are taking some drastic, and humorous, measures to appease the snow gods.

SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon and Big White near Kelowna are both opening Friday, but more snow is always good news, so pow hounds at SilverStar performed a 'snow dance' in an effort to bring down more of the white stuff.

After performing their snow dance in the village centre, SilverStar issued a dance-off challenge to Sun Peaks near Kamloops.

Red Resort near Rossland were the first to dance like no one was watching before the challenge was taken up by the North Okanagan ski hill.

The Star is opening for the season with limited upper mountain terrain via gondola access.

Seven runs will be open from the gondola as well as two additional runs at the Silver Queen Chair. The Tube Town carpet will also be running for opening weekend, providing additional access to beginner terrain at Silver Queen.

At Big White, the Ridge Rocket, the Bullet chair, Plaza chair and Lara’s gondola will open at 8:45 a.m. Friday, exactly 60 years to the day that Big White Ski Resort officially opened.