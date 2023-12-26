North Okanagan Vital Signs report shines light on changing workforce

Photo: Downtown Vernon Association

Work in the North Okanagan has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan Vital Signs report reveals that between 2016 and 2021, working at home increased from 10.1% to 15.6%.

The proportion of self-employed has also risen to nearly one in five.

"Employment is strong in the North Okanagan," the report says with 91.8% of the 76,325 population 15 and over employed.

Employment is dominated by sales and service, and trades for a combined 47.5% of the total workforce.

Median income for a full-year, full-time worker in 2020 was $59,200, just below the Okanagan median of $60,000. The provincial median was $66,000.

Between 2016 and 2021, those median earnings for local workers increased by nearly $10,000 or 18.5%.

Of those who commute to work, 84.5% commute within the North Okanagan, 14.5% outside the region, and 1.1% commute outside the province or country.

The proportion of self-employed climbed from 16.1% in 2016 to 19.2% in 2021.

The pandemic was also felt on the bottom line as across the Thompson-Okanagan, 48 businesses declared bankruptcy in 2021, an increase of 269.2% over 2020's 13.

In 2018, the City of Vernon issued 4,015 business licences, making it the busiest year in business licensing since 2008. In 2019, that figure dropped to 3,266, then increased to 3,448 in 2020 and 3,473 in 2021.

Median total household income was $77,500.

"At first glance, poverty rates appear to have decreased in the North Okanagan. However, COVID-19 emergency and recovery benefits, including CERB," were available when the report data was compiled, the authors say.

The income gap persists, and "survey respondents frequently commented on the high cost of food."

Overall, residents feel safe, "but the crime rate is slowly rising in Vernon, but staying relatively stable in other North Okanagan communities."

Survey respondents are optimistic, however: "All of these issues are shared by all communities. Solutions to our issues will best be reached by consensus and participation of all communities," wrote one participant.

Just over half (51.6%) of North Okanagan residents have a post-secondary certificate, diploma, or degree. That compares to 54.5% across the Okanagan, and 57.1% in British Columbia.

In School District 22, 48.5% of students who had started Grade 8 in 2011-2012 and had graduated by 2017-2018 had continued on to a B.C. post-secondary institution.

The high school completion rate was 86% in 2021-22.