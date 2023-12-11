North Okanagan generally healthy, but report exposes bad habits

Photo: Unsplash/Michael Discenza

North Okanagan residents are generally healthy – but they drink and smoke more than the provincial average.

The North Okanagan Vital Signs report delves into residents' habits and finds rates of heavy drinking and lack of family doctors "is an issue that will be increasingly pressing as the senior population grows."

Life Expectancy across the Okanagan Health Services delivery area is 82 years, one year less than the provincial average.

A large majority (77.6%) agree with the statement: in general, I am physically healthy.

Even more say they are in a good head space, with 79.2% agreeing that: in general, I am mentally healthy.

In the North Okanagan, 14% of those 12 and older report daily or occasional smoking, on par with rates across Interior Health, but above the provincial rate of 11%.

Heavy drinking is a bigger concern, with the rate of heavy consumption being 23% for the Okanagan as a whole – five percentage points higher than the provincial average. No word on whether that's influenced by the number of wineries in the valley.

Heavy drinking refers to men who consume five or more drinks, or women who have four or more drinks on one occasion, at least once a month.

Per capita alcohol sales in 2021-22 equated to 734 drinks per person in Vernon, far above the B.C. average of 534 drinks.

Sixteen per cent of survey respondents do not have a family doctor.

"Despite living in Vernon, the only family doctor we could get is in the Mission, in Kelowna. A very, very long drive," said one survey respondent

The closure of Vernon's last remaining walk-in clinic happened after data was collected for the survey, so it's unclear how that may affect health statistics going forward.

But, what is known is that B.C.'s toxic drug crisis continues to claim lives.

In 2022, there were 50 deaths attributed to toxic drug poisoning in the North Okanagan (47 in Vernon with the remainder in Armstrong, Spallumcheen, and Enderby).

Across the Okanagan, the rate of toxic drug poisoning death was 46.9 per 100,000 in 2022, compared to 44.0 across British Columbia.

"At least 2,272 British Columbians lost their lives in 2022 to toxic drugs, which is the second-highest number of drug deaths in B.C. history," the report states.

"Our province continues to lose an average of six lives every day, and many more people experience serious health consequences as a result of the unpredictable, unregulated drug supply," said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

The pandemic also had an effect on the number of residents experiencing depression.

In Vernon, 32.5% reported experiencing depression, compared to a provincial rate of 26.4%.

"I suffered from anxiety during the summer of COVID isolation and Okanagan/Interior forest fires. I learned about the (CMHA) Bounce Back program through a friend, and it got me back on track," said another survey respondent.

While North Okanagan residents are generally active and say they live here for the recreation opportunities, they are more likely to drive to work rather than walk or take public transit.