SilverStar Mountain Resort opens for downhill season with limited trails

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort opens today for the 2023/24 downhill season.

Despite the warm start to winter, limited trails will be open.

Ddirector of sales and marketing Ian Jensen says the resort is excited to have the mountain open.

“While it is not the terrain we are hoping for, we are still excited to welcome alpine skiers and boarders back to the mountain,” said Jenkins.

“We know how eager everyone is to get out on the snow, especially after our delayed opening, and we can’t wait to get another amazing winter season underway.”

Conditions on the mountain are still early season, and the public is advised to use extra caution.

As more snow falls, the resort will look at opening more terrain and lifts, as conditions allow.

Limited upper mountain terrain will be open today via gondola access. Seven runs will be open from the gondola as well as two additional runs at the Silver Queen Chair. The Tube Town carpet will also be running for opening weekend providing additional access to beginner terrain at Silver Queen.

New for this season is the new Banninster Terrain Park and Silver Queen with a variety of features. Cross-country and snowshoe networks are also open.

The annual Christmas Light Up is back on Saturday and will have activities, food and drink as the village is lit up. There will be fireworks, fire spinners, light displays, roaming entertainers, a Christmas market, and more.

Activities will kick off from 3 p.m. with the opening of market. Fireworks will take place at 7:30 p.m. Guests are advised to arrive early.