Transformer issue shuts down Tolko's Lavington mill right before Christmas

Photo: Tolko

Tolko's Lavington lumber mill will be curtailed for an "extended period" following a transformer malfunction.

A spokesperson for the Vernon-based lumber company says the Lavington mill lost power "due to an upset condition with an energy transformer" on Dec. 4.

"As a result of this outage, we anticipate mill activity to be curtailed for an extended period of time – while it could take a month, we are working to shorten that timeline," the company says.

Shipping and log yard activities have not been impacted.

"However, mill production is currently curtailed and will not resume until it is safe to do so," says Tolko.

The mill employs more than 150 people, and it is expected about 115 employees will be impacted by the curtailment.

"We're currently working through the possible options and programs to support them through this unpredictable situation," the company said.

The Lavington mill is where Tolko began.

It was the first mill operated by the Thorlakson family and has been in operation for more than 60 years.

It produces a variety of lumber products for world markets and is home to a joint venture pellet plant with U.K.-based Drax.