Strong sense of belonging in North Okanagan: Vital Signs report

Photo: Vital Signs

The North Okanagan Vital Signs report shows that residents are engaged with their community and enjoy living here.

"Other than the cost of housing, it is hard to beat the North Okanagan for climate, recreation opportunities, and amenities," said one anonymous survey respondent.

Asked what they liked best about the region, responses focused on the outdoors.

Climate was listed by 54.2% of respondents, followed by natural environment (53.7%), locally grown food (36.3%), recreation, leisure and sports (32.3%), and parks and green spaces (31.2%).

Most challenging issues all leaned heavily toward affordability: affordable housing (64.8%), cost of living (47%), and homelessness (44.2%).

When it comes to a sense of belonging and participation in the community, 61.2% reported a somewhat or very strong sense of belonging.

While that's slightly higher than the provincial rate of 60.0%, both provincially and regionally, rates of community belonging have been decreasing since 2015-2016, the survey authors say.

About one in five (22.8%) said they had attended a faith-based service or activity in the past year.

Almost half (48.6%) had provided unpaid help to a non-family member, while 31.6% attended a neighbourhood or community meeting.

Neighbourhood projects were popular, with 26.7% participating in things like free libraries or food sheds, and 18.9% in community projects and cleanups.

Voter turnout in Vernon-Monashee was 52.8% in the 2020 provincial election, just below the provincial average. That was down from 59.6% in the 2021 federal election – a decrease of nearly ten per cent compared

to the 2019 federal election.

North Okanagan residents are generous – the median charitable donation was $500.

In 2020, 17.3% of Vernon tax-filers reported making a charitable donation.

Of the region's population of 91,610, immigrants comprise 10%.

Residents speak nearly 50 languages, and recent immigrants (within the last five years) come from 22 different countries; 27.7% of survey respondents reported attending an event put on by a cultural group other than their own.

The region saw a population increase of 8.6% between 2016 and 2021, with Vernon taking the largest chunk and its population reaching 44,519.

Regionally, the senior population is getting greyer.

Between 2021 and 2026, the population of the Vernon Local Health Area is projected to grow by 5.2%. But the 65-plus population will grow 15%, 75-plus by 24%, and 85-plus by 19%.

Community Foundation North Okanagan executive director Leanne Hammond said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, "community life has come roaring back, and we are connecting again: as strangers in coffee shops and in our downtowns, as patrons of concerts and plays, as participants in recreational pursuits, as friends, as neighbours.

"Our strength lies in our togetherness. Our desire to connect is strong."