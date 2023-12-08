Lumby man chooses to be tried by judge alone on multiple weapons charges

Photo: Jon Manchester

A North Okanagan man has elected to be tried by judge alone on a number of weapons charges.

Eric James Canel was in Vernon court Thursday, where he had a choice of being tried by jury or judge.

According to court documents, the Lumby man is facing numerous charges including possession of a firearm contrary to order and unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession without a licence, and possession of a restricted weapon.

In 2015, Canel was charged for careless use or storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced in 2017 to three years probation for careless use of a firearm and unauthorized posession of a firearm.

He was also prohibited from possessing firearms for six years.

Canel's next appearance will be Dec. 11 to fix a date.