NONA Child Development Centre and John Christmas presenting popular drive-through event Dec. 16

Photo: NONA Castanet file photo

Everyone is invited to give their Christmas spirit a boost during the NONA Lights for Kids Fundraiser.

The NONA Child Development Centre and John Christmas have once again teamed up to raise money for the organization that helps children and their families.

Services provided at NONA include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and more. Every year, more than 850 children and families receive services from NONA.

The Lights for Kids Fundraiser carries on throughout December, but a special drive-through event will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m.

The drive through will offer a chance to meet Santa and his helpers, who will be spreading joy by distributing Match Eatery goodie bags and hot chocolate provided by Armstrong Co-op to all the kids.

The first 50 cars will receive a $25 gift certificate to Match Eatery & Public House. There are also two, $200 Village Green Mall gift certificates to giveaway.

The drive through is by donation and every dollar raised stays within the community, directly benefiting the programs and children served at NONA.

The drive-through event is part of the John Christmas Light Tour which features the most festive houses in Vernon, Coldstream and Armstrong.

The Christmas light tour can be downloaded online.