Photo: Jon Manchester

A crash in Lavington shut down Highway 6 Wednesday night.

RCMP say a pickup left the roadway and crashed into the ditch, severing a communication line.

The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. on the 6500 block of the highway.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

The driver was uninjured. However, police found he had an expired driver's licence.

The driver was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.