Celebrate Ukrainian New Year in Vernon at Malanka dance

If one New Year's celebration isn't enough, you can take in Ukrainian New Year with a Malanka New Year's Eve Dance Jan. 16.

The event will be held at City Dance Studio, 4411 29th St., from 7 to 11 p.m.

Participants can dance the night away to the sounds of the Vic Ukrainetz Band and everyone is encouraged to wear their vyshyvanka (Ukrainian shirts.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and include a light meal.

There will also be a cash bar.

A limited number of tickets are available by calling 250-309-6948 or by email at [email protected].

The new year was originally a spring occasion in Ukraine timed to the agricultural seasons and March 1 with the arrival of Christianity and the introduction of the Julian calendar.

The introduction of the Gregorian calendar in Ukraine in 1918 saw the new year officially begin on Jan. 1.

However, the Moscow Orthodox Church refused to switch to the new style, so all fixed church holidays and the new year continue to be celebrated on the Julian calendar.

Jan. 1 is more of a secular holiday for Ukrainians, while Jan. 14 is the religious observance of the new year.