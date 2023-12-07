North Okanagan food banks receive provincial funding boost

Photo: Castanet file photo

North Okanagan food banks are getting a financial boost, just in time for Christmas.

“Families are feeling the pinch from global inflation and other economic pressures, which puts even more strain on food banks,” says Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

In August 2023, the province announced $15 million in funding for Food Banks B.C., which was then distributed by Food Banks B.C. to local organizations.

In Vernon-Monashee, the following organizations received funding:

$15,000 for the Vernon Salvation Army

$6,000 for the Armstrong Food Bank - Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan

$6,000 for the Cherryville Community Food Bank Society

$6,000 for the Lumby Food Bank Society

The funding is part of $200 million announced last spring to strengthen the food supply, increase availability of fresh food, encourage food production in remote areas, strengthen food infrastructure, and create more regional food hubs.

Funding for the local organizations has a direct impact on communities, as they can choose how best to serve people in need.

The funding is key in communities like Vernon, where food insecurity has risen due to global inflation and emergencies that have interrupted supply chains and food production, says Sandhu.