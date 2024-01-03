The Roster wins Restaurant of the Year with Business Excellence Award

Tracey Prediger

When Hussein Hollands bought The Roster four years ago, he was mainly interested in the sports aspect of the business.

But with a bar and grill attached, he soon learned his purchase came with a loyal following.

“We realized it is about community, and it’s grown from there, I would say,” Hollands says.

With its award-winning food and dynamic staff, The Roster took top honours as Restaurant of the Year during the 39th annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Hollands’ not-so-secret ingredient is sticking to the basics.

“Focusing on the very very simple stuff that has to be there. Without it, you’re never going to be successful. Which, in our situation, is having great food and beverage and great service going along with that.”

But, he admits there are always obstacles in business. Taxation and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are the most recent obstacles he cites as “little things that work against business.”

“We’ve had to do more than just the basics, so we have looked for innovation,” Hollands says.

The Roster is not just a restaurant, it’s also a raquet sports club, so Hollands takes every opportunity to marry the two.

He’s introduced a golf simulator and has even started a cornhole league, which runs on Sundays and already has about 30 players.

“It’s an extension of our restaurant. They are all eating and drinking and socializing, and from a community perspective and a business perspective, that’s what we want.”